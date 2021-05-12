Tiruchirapalli

Pitching for homeopathy

The All India Students Federation (AISF), Thanjavur district unit, has called upon the State government to include homeopathy treatment for handling COVID-19.

Welcoming the State government’s decision to open naturopathy centres in the districts to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients, AISF Thanajvur district president Sudhanthira Bharathi said in a statement that homeopathy treatment proved effective during the first wave of the pandemic. Homeopathy counselling must be extended at naturopathy centres to be set up in the districts.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2021 7:53:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/pitching-for-homeopathy/article34543912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY