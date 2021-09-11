Tiruchirapalli

Pistol found at temple

An air pistol was found abandoned at a temple in Alipatti near Manapparai on Saturday. Villagers alerted the police who have taken the weapon into their custody.

According to police sources, the pistol was found at the entrance of the temple. A villager noticed it and alerted the police around noon. The time at which it was placed there could not be determined. The pistol, meanwhile, has been sent to a laboratory to check for fingerprints. Further investigations are on. A case has been registered under Section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure - property suspected to have been stolen, or which may be found under circumstances which create suspicion of the commission of any offence.


Comments
