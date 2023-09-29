Pirattiyur tank to soon transform into recreational spot in Tiruchi

September 29, 2023 01:00 am | Updated September 28, 2023 11:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Pirattiyur tank on the Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway will soon emerge as a recreational spot in Tiruchi.

Work on converting the tank, one of the biggest in the city outskirts, into a leisure spot is progressing and the invasive Seemai Karuvelam (prosopis juliflora) trees have been removed from the tank. “Once the tank bunds are levelled, civil work to construct a walking track with paver blocks would commence,” said an official.

The proposal to redevelop and create recreational amenities in the 120-acre tank has been initiated by the district administration utilizing a corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund. The water body is maintained by the Water Resource Department.

This comes after environmentalists in the city urged the district administration to renovate the water bodies that were in total neglect for years. Due to improper maintenance and discharge of untreated wastewater, the water bodies were now clogged with thick vegetation that choked the ecosystem of the tanks.

According to a source, the comprehensive beautification and redevelopment plan will focus on converting the tank into an ideal recreational spot for residents with walking tracks, seating spaces, vintage lamps and planting of trees along its length to create an eco-friendly environment.

As the surface of the tank and bunds were covered by aquatic weeds, officials said the project would include a component to clear the tank beds and desilt the water body. The bunds will be strengthened to retain surplus rainwater from catchment areas. and levelled to provide a walking track for the residents.

“Apart from providing leisure facilities, the water body will be used to store rainwater and augment the water table. Long-term plans have been mooted to prevent pollution in the tank and drains to carry surplus rainwater to the tank will also be facilitated,” an official added.

