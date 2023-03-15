ADVERTISEMENT

Pirattiyur tank being spruced up

March 15, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Renovation of Pirattiyur tank in Tiruchi got under way on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Pirattiyur irrigation tank, situated off Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway, is set to get a facelift as the district administration has roped in Dalmia Bharat Foundation to sponsor a clean-up drive.

The tank, one of the biggest on the city outskirts, is to be cleared off seemai karuvelam trees and its bunds will also be strengthened under the initiative. Dalmia Cements has sanctioned ₹14.50 lakh for the project as part its corporate social responsibility initiative executed through Dalma Bharat Foundation.

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru, inaugurated the exercise on Wednesday in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Executive Director of Dalmia Cements K. Vinayagamurthi, and other officials.

Speaking to reporters Mr. Nehru said plans were afoot to develop the tank, spread over 110 acres, as a leisure hangout in the city. A walking track with paver blocks would be developed along the tank bund.

Sources in the River Conservation Division of the Water Resources Department, which maintains the tank, indicated that an estimate would be drawn up for the works soon.

