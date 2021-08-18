Pirattiyur school headmistress bags national award

From 71 students in 2010, she has increased the student strength to more than 800

K. Asha Devi, headmistress at Panchayat Union Middle School, Pirattiyur, in the city has bagged the National Award for Teachers given by the Union Ministry of Education.

Ms.Asha Devi, who began her career as a teacher in 1988, was appointed as headmistress of a primary school in 2003 and, subsequently, promoted to a middle school in 2009.

She was deputed to the Panchayat Union Middle School (PUMS), Pirattiyur, in 2010 when the school had only 71 students. In 2013, she won the State Award for Best Teachers.

“Prattiyur is a semi-urban locality where most students are from low-income families. Ms. Devi knows each student by name, their family history and provides a personal touch to her teaching,” K. Marudhanayagam, Manikandam Block Education Officer, told The Hindu.

From a school with a student strength of 71 and a staff strength of five, Ms. Devi has transformed it into a model school with over 800 students and eight teachers. In the last two years alone, 526 students have enrolled in the school.

In 2020, school teachers of PUMS pooled funds to paint the walls of their school with colourful objects, portraits of inspirational people and proverbs to attract the attention of students.

With the lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 interrupting children's learning patterns, Ms. Devi devised innovative ways to help them learn.

She manages 15 WhatsApp groups and also conducts home visits for students who are unable to access online classes.

“We conduct special online classes on Sunday too, for students whose household has only one smartphone — with their parents,” Ms. Devi said.

Ecstatic on learning about the award, she says she would like to use the recognition to further improve the infrastructure and quality of education at her school.

“An additional 16 teachers will soon be appointed. We are also working to set up a high school within the campus. Students who finish class 8 wish to learn more. However, they must travel elsewhere. For their benefit, we have requested the District Education Officer and the District Collector,” she said.

The award will be presented to Ms. Devi on the occasion of Teachers Day on September 5.