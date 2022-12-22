Pipes damaged in fire at Sangiliandapuram

December 22, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Several PVC pipes stocked at Sangiliandapuram here by the Tiruchi Corporation for underground drainage works were destroyed in a fire on Thursday.

Fire and Rescue Services department officials said they received an alert at around 1.35 p.m. Two fire tenders were sent to the spot to douse the raging flames. The area was engulfed with thick smoke due to the fire which was put out by a team of fire fighters. The cause of the fire was not known immediately, the officials said.

