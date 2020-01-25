Pipeline laying work thwarted

Work on laying oil and gas pipeline through agricultural lands in Budalur taluk, undertaken by an oil company, was thwarted by members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (TVS) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday.

According to sources, Indian Oil Corporation officials took up the pipeline laying work on the lands near Budalur where paddy and sesame cultivation had been taken up. On coming to know about the work, the TVS members led by Thanjavur district secretary N.V.Kannan and CPI(M) district executive committee member V. Jeevakumar arrived at the spot and stopped the workers from laying the pipes on the fields and staged a demonstration.

They raised slogans condemning the decision to allow extraction of oil and hydrocarbon without conducting public hearing exercise.

They withdrew their protest later after they were pacified by revenue and police officials.