Pineapples more affordable

Fruit traders in Peravurani area have started selling pineapples at ₹20 per piece or ₹100 per kg following arrival of the fruit in large quantities from neighbouring Kerala.

Local wholesale dealers, who used to procure pineapple from farmers in Kanyakumari district, received information this year that pineapple production in Pathinamthitta, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Malapuram and Moovatrupuzha in the neighbouring State has peaked, leading to a fall in their wholesale price.

Hence, they have procured the fruit in large quantities directly from cultivators in Kerala and sell them to customers in Thanjavur district, sources said.