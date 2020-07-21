Watch | Pilot’s onboard commentary in Tamil

21 July 2020 11:23 IST

A video of Capt. Priyavignesh's onboard commentary in Tamil

A video clipping of a pilot’s onboard commentary in Tamil has gone viral. The pilot, Capt. Priyavignesh, provided guidance to passengers to spot iconic landmarks in Tiruchi. These included – Cauvery and the Kollidam, Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam. The announcements were made onboard a Chennai-Madurai flight.

