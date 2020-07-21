Tiruchirapalli

Watch | Pilot’s onboard commentary in Tamil

A video of Capt. Priyavignesh's onboard commentary in Tamil

A video clipping of a pilot’s onboard commentary in Tamil has gone viral. The pilot, Capt. Priyavignesh, provided guidance to passengers to spot iconic landmarks in Tiruchi. These included – Cauvery and the Kollidam, Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam. The announcements were made onboard a Chennai-Madurai flight.

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Jul 21, 2020 11:24:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/pilots-onboard-commentary-in-tamil/article32145998.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY