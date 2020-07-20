Pilot’s onboard commentary in Tamil goes viral

G. Priyavignesh

20 July 2020 19:08 IST

Tiruchi

A video clipping of a pilot providing guidance in Tamil to passengers onboard a Chennai-Madurai flight to spot the Cauvery and the Kollidam, Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam and other iconic landmarks in Tiruchi has gone viral on social media.

It is rare for passengers aboard flights to hear announcements made in Tamil, many viewers said, appreciating the pilot, Capt. Priyavignesh.

“The inspiration came from one of my mentors, Captain Sanjeev Kumar, a former Air Force pilot adept at identifying landmarks. He would ask passengers to take note of small waterbodies, lakes, whatever we could spot from the air,” Capt. Priyavignesh said.

“Captain Sanjeev used to encourage me to spot landmarks in Tamil Nadu saying I should be able to recognise them better as I may have seen them from the ground,” he said. “Air Force pilots also practise identifying locations from the cockpit for safety purpose as they would be capable to safely handle the situation in the event of failure of aircraft navigation”.

“Our cabin crew would come and tell us that the passengers usually consisting of 90% Tamils would look visibly relaxed when they heard their mother tongue,” he said.

Interest in flying planes came to Chennai-based Capt. Priyavignesh from a young age. “My mother used to narrate stories of planes, pilots. Soon, I began to imagine myself as the pilot in those stories,” he said.

Though from humble background — his mother was a government school teacher and his father a petty shop owner — they motivated him to pursue his ambition.

“I joined the Bachelor of Arts in History at Loyola College and also managed to enrol at Madras Flying Club. My mother handed over her 30-year-old provident fund savings for this purpose, and my father pledged the only piece of land we owned as collateral for a loan,” Capt. Priyavignesh said.

The land was later sold off to pay for another flying course at Ahmedabad Flying Club.

“All that I am, even the skill to confidently speak in Tamil, is because of my mother,” Capt. Priyavignesh said.

His mother, Thavamani Govindasamy, a Tamil teacher, encouraged him to take part in poetry recitations, elocution and other competitions. He also has a sense of fulfilment in having completed B.A. in History as it helped in assimilating the particulars about the landmarks that would be of interest for the air passengers. “I am also indebted to Indigo Airlines for permitting me to make the announcements. The company has encouraged innovative ideas at everys step,” he said.

The viral video by the pilot shows passengers, many clad in personal protective gear, eagerly peering through the windows to spot the landmarks. “Amid this unprecedented pandemic, the stress gets eased for passengers due to a sudden gush of excitement spurred by Tamil announcements at least for a few minutes of travel,” Capt. Priyavignesh added.