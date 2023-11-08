Pillion rider crushed to death by TNSTC bus in Tiruchi

November 08, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 49-year-old pillion rider slipped and fell from a two-wheeler and was crushed to death by a TNSTC bus near Mambazhasalai in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Sources said Tamilselvan, 52, a native of Ganapathy Nagar in Srirangam, was commuting in a two-wheeler with his wife Meenakshi, 49, from Periyar Nagar to Mambazhasalai. They reached Mambazhasalai traffic signal, where the police were conducting vehicle checks and vehicles were lined-up. A two-wheeler rider, who was apparently trying to avoid the checks, turned his vehicle suddenly, causing Tamilselvan to lose control of his vehicle.

The couple slipped and fell down. A TNSTC bus coming behind the two-wheeler crushed Meenakshi and she died on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Road Safety Activist P. Ayyarappan said traffic police should avoid conducting vehicle checks near signals, bus stops, and curves to avoid such untoward incidents. Since the volume of traffic movement was heavy on the roads ahead of Deepavali, police should scale up the installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras to monitor traffic rules violations and issue penalties.

When contacted, B. Joseph Nixon, Assistant Commissioner, Traffic, said the police department was taking all possible measures to ensure road safety. Nearly 20 ANPR cameras had been installed in the city and a proposal to install 20 more cameras by getting financial assistance from sponsors was underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.