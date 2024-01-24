Piling up of garbage and re-tendering of shops dominates Corporation Council meeting

January 24, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Piling up of garbage and re-tendering of shops in two civic body shopping complexes dominated the monthly Council Meeting of the Thanjavur Corporation on Wednesday.

Raking up the issue of delay in the removal of garbage across the town, K.Manikandan of AIADMK demanded an explanation from Mayor, S. Ramanathan and Commissioner R. Maheswari.

Responding to his complaint, the Mayor said that normally 100 tonnes of garbage would get generated in the civic body area during Pongal festivities. However, this time the civic body had witnessed around 500 tonnes of garbage generation during the Pongal festivities. The contractor to whom the garbage removal responsibility had been granted through tender had been directed to speed up the process, he added.

When the AIADMK councillor urged the civic body officials to instruct the contractor to at least move the garbage to the dump yard, the Commissioner intervened and said that it would attract the attention of the National Green Tribunal which had instructed the civic bodies not to pile up garbage at the dump yards. Any such measure would attract hefty fine from the NGT, she added.

Switching over to the next issue, Manikandan demanded an explanation from the Mayor and Commissioner for placing a resolution at today’s Council Meeting seeking the Council’s consent for re-tendering of shops in the Gandhiji and Thiruvalluvar Cinema Shopping Complexes.

Responding to his query, the Commissioner said that perusal of tender process records revealed that the process was not carried out in accordance with the ‘rules’ and when the opinion on this issue was sought from the Commissioner of Municipal Administration who advised the Thanjavur Corporation to inspect the earlier tender under the MA Rules 316, cancel the same under the MA Rules 317 and initiate fresh tender process.

While insisting on further details on this issue, Manikandan charged the Mayor for misleading the Council earlier by claiming that the civic body has mopped up huge amounts as ‘deposits’ by renting out certain shops at the Gandhiji and Thiruvalluvar Cinema Shopping Complexes. However, the Mayor stoutly denied the charges though he accepted that there were some flaws in the earlier tender and it would be corrected.

The AIADMK Councillor also demanded the postponement of tenders issue for renting out the vehicle parking space at the Thiruvaiyaru Bus Stand Shopping Complex on Wednesday as the Councillors were in the dark about whether DTCP approval had been obtained for converting the parking space as shops.

