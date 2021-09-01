Police launch ‘Kaaki Kavasangal’

TIRUCHI

01 September 2021 18:53 IST

The police launched a new initiative to reach out to children who have lost one or both parents due to COVID-19 and nominating constables as their ‘guardians’ towards ensuring their safety.

A press release says 865 such children have been identified in the nine districts in the central zone and their details have been collated under the initiative, ‘Kaaki Kavasangal,’ a plan of V.Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone. Constables are nominated as guardians on their own volition and details of those who are willing to take up the responsibility of monitoring the safety of such children have been collected. So far, 555 constables have been nominated as guardians of as many children. ‘Guardians’ for the remaining children were being nominated from among the constables manning the women’s help desks in the police stations.

The ‘guardians’ have been instructed to meet their wards every Saturday to enquire about their safety and well being. The first such meeting was held on August 28 to provide counselling on continuing education without any interruption. “Even if the constables, who have been nominated as guardians of such children, were transferred they have been instructed to stay in touch with their wards either by meeting them in person or calling them over phone every week so as to ensure their safety and well being.”

