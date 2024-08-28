Pilgrims set out on foot to take part in Velankanni festival

Braving the scorching heat, devotees have begun their pilgrimage to Velankanni on foot from Tiruchi and neighbouring districts to attend the annual festival of Our Lady of Good Health in Nagapattinam district.

The festival will be held between August 29 and September 8.

Wearing ochre-coloured dresses, holding flags of Our Lady of Health, and pulling the chariot of Our Lady of Good Health, the devotees travelled on foot via Thanjavur to reach Velankanni. They usually begin their pilgrimage on August 27 to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony on Thursday, while many keep coming throughout the festive days till the last day.

A group of 12 devotees from Edamalaipatti Pudur in Tiruchi began their pilgrimage during the early hours of Wednesday. “We would travel around 150 km, and it will take three days to reach the shrine,” said T. Rajesh, who is undertaking the pilgrimage for the third consecutive year.

L. Anthonyraj from Viralimalai in Pudukottai said, “I am taking the pilgrimage to fulfil a vow and will reach Velankanni before the flag-hoisting ceremony.” He was undertaking the pilgrimage for the eighth year. Philanthropists and several others distribute food and refreshments to the pilgrims along the roadside.

Devotees have begun arriving in Velankanni in large numbers from across the country on buses, trains, and by foot. Every year, the festival witnesses a turnout of millions of devotees reaching the coastal district after days and nights of travel. The coming days are expected to register the footfall of more devotees. Special buses and trains have been scheduled for the annual festival this year.

Meanwhile, the number of fatal accidents involving pedestrian pilgrims on highways and city roads is increasing. Despite the dangers, many of them continue to walk on highways, seemingly oblivious to the risks posed by speeding vehicles. In July, a speeding truck killed five devotees who were on a pilgrimage to the Samayapuram temple festival.

Road safety activists in the city have urged the authorities to take measures to sensitise the pilgrims and ensure their safety to prevent such untoward incidents.