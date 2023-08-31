Pile load tests under way for new bridge across Cauvery river between Nerur in Karur district and Unniyur in Tiruchi district

August 31, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With the construction of a new bridge across the River Cauvery, between Nerur in Karur district and Unniyur in Tiruchi district underway over the past few months, the Highways Department is in the process of conducting pile load tests to assess the load bearing capacity of the piles.

According to sources in the department, the tests were being conducted by Tiruchi Regional Lab of Highways Research Station. So far, about 100 piles have been erected for the project.

Three pile load tests have been conducted so far, including the one taken up on Thursday. The results of the tests conducted so far have been “satisfactory” and within the specified parameters. One more test would be held soon, the sources said.

During one of the recent tests, sand bags were stacked up to a height of 12.5 metres, probably the first time that a pile load test has been carried out to such a height by the HRS in the State, according to an official.

Construction of the bridge which began earlier this year is scheduled to be completed in three years, by February 2026. The three-year construction period has been fixed making allowances for the annual irrigation seasons when works have to be suspended. The bridge was sanctioned at an estimated cost of about ₹101.30 crore.

In view of the irrigation season, works are currently under way away from the water flow area and on the retaining walls on the Nerur side.

The high level bridge would be 1,100 metres long with 26 spans. The overall width of the bridge would be 12.90 metres with the carriage ways occupying 10.50 metres. A minor bridge would also be constructed across a canal as part of the approach road on Unniyur side.

The bridge would provide vital connectivity in the locality once completed, Highways Department sources observed. Unniyur is situated near Kattuputhur in Tiruchi district and villagers have to now travel about 30 km to reach Nerur on the other side. Nerur is situated about 11 km from Karur and Unniyur is about four km from Kattuputhur. The construction of the bridge would reduce the travel time drastically for the villagers.