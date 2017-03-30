Pigeon sets a record

A two-year-old female pigeon, called “Tiruchi Queen” for its survival instincts, has completed a race to reach its home in Srirangam from Maharashtra covering a distance of 1000 km, within the stipulated time.

It had flown from Balharshah on March 12. As per the schedule fixed by the organisers, it should return home to Srirangam before March 18. But, it returned on the sixth day. It is claimed that the bird has set a new record by covering 1,000 km distance at a stretch, much to the surprise of the members of Tiruchi Racing Pigeons Club. In the 27 year history of the club, no other pigeon in Tiruchi has covered such a distance, they claimed. The bird has exactly covered an air distance of 1,014 km between Balharshah and Srirangam. In the past, birds had covered a maximum distance of 750 km.

Upon arrival, office-bearers of the club verified the secret number mentioned in the tag attached to the leg of the bird to certify whether it was the bird that had been released at Balharshah in Maharastra on March 12. The pigeon belongs to R. Arumuga Arul Kumaran of Srirangam.

“It is surprising. The bird has returned home well before time,” said S. Jagadeesan, secretary, Tiruchi Racing Pigeons Club. He said the club had been conducting 1,000 km range race for the last 15 years. No bird had returned home within the stipulated time till last year. Two other birds made the journey successful but exceeded the time limit.

“I feel ecstatic. I flew five birds in the race. Two of them returned including the bird that has set a record. Nearly 10 years of rigorous and dedicated efforts have produced a successful racing pigeon,” said Mr. Arul Kumaran, who owns an event management agency in the city.

He said that along with B. Sridharan of North Gate in Srirangam, who was his guide in rearing racing pigeons, he had given extensive training to successful bird since it was six months old. It had an excellent home coming instinct and stamina.

Mr. Sridharan said that the route of the race was considered tough considering the hilly terrain. The next target would be to participate in a 1,500-km distance race.