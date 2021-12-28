Pig-rearers warned

NAGAPATTINAM

28 December 2021 19:59 IST

The district administration has issued a warning to pig rearers of stringent action if they continue to let the animals to stray and cause damage to paddy fields.

In the wake of complaints from farmers, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said action would be taken to rein in the rearers under the Panchyayat Act 1994.

Farmers in Sellur, Palayur, Puthur, Pappakovil in Nagapattinam block and those in Panangudi, Uttamacholapuram and Konerirajapuram villages in Thirumarugal block were the most affected by the pig menace.

The district administration had advised them to register complaint with the Agriculture Department over phone (7397671300).

Directing pig rearers to keep the animals closer to their dwellings, the Collector warned that those failing to fall in line faced the risk of legal consequences. An FIR would be registered and the erring pig-rearers would face the ignominy of being jailed, the Collector said.