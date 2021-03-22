Photo exhibition inaugurated

THANJAVUR

22 March 2021 18:24 IST

A photo exhibition, organised as part of the celebration of the country’s 75th year of Independence by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, was inaugurated at Raja Rajan Manimandapam by Collector M. Govinda Rao here on Monday.

Photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters such as Nethaji Subash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhai Patel have been displayed at the exhibition, which will be open to public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. till March 24, according to official sources.

