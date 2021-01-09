165 mobile phones recovered

09 January 2021 21:06 IST

The police have recovered 165 mobile phones that were either stolen or lost by owners over the last few months. Police Commissioner J. Loganathan on Saturday handed over the cell phones to their rightful owners. He said that the total worth of the recovered phones was ₹22 lakh. The phones were recovered by the cyber crime wing police and the crime police personnel of the Cantonment and the Fort stations. Twelve more case were under investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police A.Pavan Kumar Reddy (Law and Order) and other officials were present.

Advertising

Advertising