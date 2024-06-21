Phone numbers for residents to complain on spurious liquor

The district administration has come out with phone numbers to call and send WhatsApp messages for the public in the district to report the sale of spurious liquor or banned tobacco products.

District collector A.P. Mahabharathi in a statement urged residents to call the control room on 1077 or send text messages on WhatsApp to 7092255255 for such complaints. Issues related to drinking water, electricity, and road-related issues could also be reported in this number, said Mr. Mahabharathi.

Mr. Mahabharathi held a special meeting in the district collectorate on Thursday on curbing the sale of banned tobacco products and spurious liquor. Superintendent of Police K.Meena and other officials participated in the meeting.

