PHCs receives oxygen concentrators in Tiruvarur

TIRUVARUR

26 August 2021 21:24 IST

Eleven primary health centres in Tiruvarur district received two oxygen concentrators each on Thursday.

The equipment worth ₹20 lakh was sponsored by Indian Red Cross Society.

The oxygen concentrators were handed to PHCs at Perumpannaiyur, Muthupettai, Aalangudi, Adiyakkamangalam, Edaiyur Sangenthi, Vaduvur, Thiruveezhimalai, Ullikkottai, Thiurmakkottai, Poonthottam and Aalathaampadi by Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan on Thursday, according to an official release.