Phase IV of UGD project allocated ₹221.39 crore to cover peripheral areas of Tiruchi city

The State government has granted administrative sanction to execute Phase-IV of the underground drainage network under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme in the leftover and peripheral areas of Tiruchi city at a cost of ₹221.39 crore.

During the Corporation Council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor M. Anbazhagan said the High Powered Steering Committee had accorded sanction to the Detailed Project Report forwarded by Tiruchi Corporation to execute the fourth phase of the underground drainage project that would cover all leftover areas in the first three phases of the UGD project. The Corporation would call for tenders soon after getting technical sanction from the government.

Mr. Anbazhagan urged the Councillors to come forward with a list of leftover areas in their wards to be included in the final phase. According to the Government Order, the share of Central, State, and Tiruchi Corporation in the fourth phase would be ₹73.06 crore, ₹66.42 crore, and ₹81.91 crore, respectively.

The ongoing underground drainage project under the second and third phases is likely to be completed by December as there is only 43 km to be covered, official sources said.

Councillor K.S. Nagarajan of DMK drew the attention of the Mayor to expedite the ongoing work on Vayalur Road. He said the poor condition of the road was causing accidents and traffic snarls.

Congress Councillor L. Rex brought up the issue of stray cattle and pigs menace on the roads and said motorists suffered particularly during the late hours due to hindrances caused by bovines to vehicular movement.

In his response, the Mayor said so far the city administration had impounded 248 heads of stray cattle and collected a total sum of ₹8.18 lakh by penalising the owners and auctioning the stray animals. He sought the cooperation of the councillors in cattle impounding drives.

When councillors raised concerns regarding the dumping of waste at Teppakulam tank and providing inlet and outlet channels, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan said steps were under way using GIS maps to find out the channel that existed connecting the tank with Cauvery River and strict action would be taken against dumping of waste.

Ward 47 Councillor P. Senthilnathan of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam demanded the opening of veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan’s statue at Palakkarai.

The nine-foot-tall bronze statue installed in 2011 remained concealed for many years due to various reasons. Mr. Anbazhagan said. The issue had been discussed with Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban, and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, and steps were under way to open it soon.

