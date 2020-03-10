Phase III of UGD project awaits ADB’s nod

Tiruchi Corporation is awaiting clearance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the funding agency, for issuing work order for the execution of phase III of the underground drainage (UGD) project in the city.

It is aimed at bring all households in wards 37, 39, 40 and 41 and a section of households in 31, 35, 36, 38, 42, 43, 45, 52 and 53 wards under the underground drainage systemy. Construction of seven pumping stations and 11 lifting stations, laying of pumping mains for 21.5 km and sewage lines for 331 are among the important salient features of the project. In all it has been designed to provide UGD connection to 32,000 households.

The Corporation, which had floated a tender for the project to be implemented at an estimate of ₹321 crore a year ago, aborted the tender process as the lone bidder quoted ₹60 crore more than the original estimate. It then revisited the project and the estimate was revised to ₹336 crore by taking into account the current year’s market price. After completing all mandatory practices, the Corporation called for re-tender a few months ago. It was learnt that the price bid had been opened and the civic body had short-listed Larson &Toubro for executing the project.

However, the Corporation is awaiting approval of the ADB for awarding the work order. A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that it had submitted all documents of the tender and technical competency of the successful bidder to the financial institutions, including ADB for scrutiny. It was under the active consideration of the ADB. Once it extended its approval, the work order would be issued to the successful bidder. The approval was expected shortly. The official added that it would take at least three years to complete the work on phase III of the UGD from the date of issuing work order. However, considering the capacity of the shortlisted company, the work was expected to be completed well before the deadline. After completion of the project, at least 85% to 95% of the households and commercial houses in the city would have access to underground drainage network system.