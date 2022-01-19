Phase II of UGD project may miss the deadline

TIRUCHI

19 January 2022 18:13 IST

‘Works could not be carried out for three months from October due to heavy rain’

The phase-II of the underground drainage (UGD) scheme is unlikely to be completed within the stipulated schedule as the works are progressing slowly.

The project was aimed at bringing hitherto unserved areas under the underground drainage network in the city. The project, estimated to cost ₹344 crore, is being implemented under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. Out of the estimated cost, the share of the Centre, State and Tiruchi Corporation is in 50:30:20 ratio.

For the speedy completion of works, the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration had divided the project into three packages. They were awarded to three different contractors one after another. One of them began the construction work in June 2018. Other two contractors too started their respective works subsequently.

Many streets and residential colonies of 25 wards, which were omitted in the phase-I of the UGD project, were included in the phase-II project. Devathanam, AUT Colony (Woraiyur), Fathima Nagar, Vekkaliamman Nagar, Cauvery Nagar, John Thoppu, Ananda Avenue, Dharanallur (North), Pichai Nagar, Viswas Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Natharsha Pallivasal, Maris Avenue, Friends Enclave, Raja Colony, Ammaiyappa Nagar, Geetha Nagar, Annamalai Nagar and Jayam Nagar were among the residential areas, where the phase-II UGD project were under way.

The project was supposed to be completed within four years from the date of issue of work orders. One of the packages was due for completion by August 2022. Going by the slow progress of work, the work is likely to drag on beyond the scheduled period of completion.

While most of the works in Raja Colony, Maris Avenue, SBI Officers Colony, Annamalai Nagar, Devathanam, Kattur and Ariyamangalam were completed, works were still in progress in several other areas. According to official sources, more than 65% of works have so far been completed. Sewer lines for about 230 km have been laid. Similarly, 9851 manholes have so far been erected. Three lifting stations and 18 civil works have been completed.

Extended spells of rain in 2021 during the northeast monsoon, shortage of manpower mainly in total lockdown in 2020 and delay over mandatory clearances from the few departments for lying sewer lines across major roads were said to have delayed the works.

Corporation Commissioner P. M. N. Mujibur Rahuman told The Hindu that the progress of the works in three packages of phase-II underground project was being monitored and reviewed frequently. Works could not be carried to the expected level for three months from October due to heavy rain. The Corporation was committed to completing the project as early as possible. The contractors had been asked to expedite the works by employing more workers. The progress would be reviewed every week.

Mr. Rahuman said that instructions had been given to the contractors to relay road works in the areas, where UGD works were over.