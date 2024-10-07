Phase II of Thuraiyur Bypass Road to be completed by April

The State Highways Department is on course to complete construction of the second stage of the Thuraiyur Bypass up to Athur Road in the town by April 2025.

So far about 30% of the project work has been completed, according to sources in the department. Significantly, work on the formation of the road (with gravel) has almost been completed and construction of 21 out of 24 culverts have been completed.

“The rest of the works would progress swiftly in the coming months. The work will be completed by April,” a senior official of the department said.

Under the second stage, the bypass is being built for a distance of 5.20 km from Perambalur Road Junction to Athur Road Junction by the Projects Wing of the Highways Department. The carriage way of the two-lane road will be of 12 metres in width. Two high-level overbridges would be built and three major road junctions would be improved under the project.

In 2012, the Highways Department had built the first stage of the bypass from Thuraiyur Road Junction to the Perambalur Road for distance of 3.4-km. Vehicles headed towards Musiri, Karur, Namakkal, and Pallappatti from Chennai and heavy vehicles transporting consignments from cement factories in and around Ariyalur go via the bypass while heading towards Coimbatore, Erode, Palakkad, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Hosur, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Subsequently, the State government sanctioned ₹47.50 crore for the extension of bypass up to the Athur Road Junction.

Welcoming the execution of the project, N.Saravanan, a road safety activist, said that the bypass, once completed, will become a semi-ring road around Thuraiyur, connecting important State highways. “The extension of the bypass will significantly reduce traffic congestion in Thuraiyur town,” he said.

