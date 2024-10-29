GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ph. D scholar presents petition to Governor during convocation

Published - October 29, 2024 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Ph.D research scholar F. Israel Inbaraj, 51, presented a petition, complaining about the treatment meted out to research scholars, to Governor R.N. Ravi on the dais during the Bharathidasan University convocation on Tuesday.

Mr. Inbaraj presented the petition to the Governor while receiving the degree from him, causing a flutter.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, the Chennai-based management professional said he had a passion for teaching and had earned six degrees. “I applied for a Ph. D in Human Resource Management at BDU in 2017, but was able to get my degree only after six years. There are many others like me who have been suffering. I decided to present a petition to the Governor-Chancellor to inform him about the treatment meted out to research scholars at the university,” Mr. Inbaraj told The Hindu.

He said that paperwork delays by the university had created many procedural problems. “I was supported well by my guides, the library and other academicians, but the Research Section seems to exist only to harass scholars,” he alleged.

He had petitioned the Governor for a more humane treatment of research scholars and clear guidelines on submissions. He had complained about the arbitrary rejection of journal publications because of frequent changes in the University Grants Commission-Consortium for Academic Research and Ethics (UGC-CARE) list.

“My petition was made on behalf of all the aspiring research scholars who are struggling to complete their studies at BDU. I hope it will have a positive effect,” he said.

