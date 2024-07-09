Ph. D scholar gets life term for sexually assaulting several children

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under the POCSO Act, Thanjavur, has sentenced Victor James Raja, a Ph. D scholar of Saliamangam near here, to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting children and sharing/exchanging child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online. The case was investigated by the CBI.

According to the CBI, the accused forced boys and girls in his area to indulge in sexual activities and recorded the same. Several child sexual abuse materials, including images and videos, were found in the Interpol’s child sexual exploitation database.

Technical and forensic analysis led to the identity of the accused Victor James Raja, a Ph. D. scholar. A case was registered on March 7, 2023 against him under the POCSO Act, 2012 and Information Technology Act, 2000. He was arrested on March 16, 2023.

It was alleged that Raja was subjecting boys and girls aged between 5 and 18 to sexual exploitation continuously for about two years.

The CBI filed a chargesheet against Raja on May 13, 2023 before the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under POCSO Act, Thanjavur, for sexual assault, penetrative sexual assault, aggravated penetrative sexual assault, using the child for pornographic purposes and abetment under POSCO Act; rape of girls aged under 12 and criminal intimidation and publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act in electronic form under the Information Technology Act.

Thirty-four witnesses were examined/cross-examined and various documents and articles were exhibited as evidence during the trial.

After hearing the case, the Special Court convicted and sentenced Raja to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹6.54 lakh.

Surprisingly, until the CBI registered the case, none of the families of the minors were aware of the exploitation as the accused had threatened the victims, sources in the agency said.