ADVERTISEMENT

PG medical student’s body found in hostel

May 24, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a 29-year-old postgraduate medical student of K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchi was found in the hostel on Tuesday.

According to police, V. Ilansuriyan, 29, a native of Omalur in Salem district, was pursuing third-year post-graduation at the college. Police suspect he took the extreme step on Tuesday night, at the Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) hostel where he was staying.

Based on an alert from fellow hostel students, Government Hospital police recovered the body and sent it to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police also registered a case and further investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US