PG medical student’s body found in hostel

May 24, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a 29-year-old postgraduate medical student of K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchi was found in the hostel on Tuesday.

According to police, V. Ilansuriyan, 29, a native of Omalur in Salem district, was pursuing third-year post-graduation at the college. Police suspect he took the extreme step on Tuesday night, at the Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) hostel where he was staying.

Based on an alert from fellow hostel students, Government Hospital police recovered the body and sent it to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police also registered a case and further investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

