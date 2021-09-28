PG certificate programme inaugurated

TIRUCHI

28 September 2021 18:33 IST

The Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi has inaugurated the second batch of its post-graduate certificate programme in Business Analytics and Applications (PGCBAA), a 13-month programme offered on a device-to-device mode.

Teaming up with Jaro Education, delivery partner, IIM-Tiruchi has designed PGCBAA to help working professionals learn the required skills and knowledge to formulate meaningful questions, address them with analysis of data, and arrive at decisions with insights gained from the analysis.

Highlighting the recent development in marketing analytics, the chief guest, Nalini Guhesh, managing director, Network Analytics Team, Ogilvy, emphasised that the best result of business analytics could be achieved by combining data, technology, strategy, and creativity.

Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM Tiruchi, said the programme gave equal weightage to mathematics and language, while explaining the role of management in business analytics. Diversity of the participants’ backgrounds and experience would add more value to them and the programme.

The second batch of the PGCBAA comprises 158 participants.