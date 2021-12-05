PG Certificate Programme in SHRM begins for second batch at IIM-T

TIRUCHI

05 December 2021 22:21 IST

The Indian Institute of Management-Tirchy inaugurated the second batch of the Post-graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Human Resource Management (SHRM) on Saturday, in line with its objective to develop HR professionals holistically.

The new batch of students were apprised by Amita Rout, an alumnus from the first batch, on job opportunities provided by the programme with academic rigour.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing the students, V S Ashok, Executive Vice-President & CHRO, Blue Star Ltd, the chief guest, highlighted the increasing significance of HR in work, workplace, and in the workforce.

Evolution of HR

He talked about the evolution of HR from paper to the digital VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity), and emphasised on continous learning.

Sanjay Salunkhe, founder of Jaro Education – the program partner, said HR managers had the best entrepreneurial potential due to their multi-domain exposure.

Hard work, peer learning, respecting subordinates, and giving back to the community were core responsibilities of the HR industry, Mr. Salunkhe added.

Programme Director, Upam Pushpak Makhecha, said the aim of the programme was to develop Human Resource (HR) professionals holistically by strengthening concepts and mastering clarity of HR arguments

Pawan Kumar Singh, Director IIM-Trichy, explained that the first stage of the Human Resource strategy was being acquainted with its functions across all domains.

The second was making the recruiting process artful, and the third eas the holistic conversion to Strategic HR Management, Mr. Pawan Kumar Singh added.