‘PF Near You’ today

Published - August 26, 2024 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on August 27 in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Stakeholders, including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said Ashish Kumar Tripathi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Tiruchi, in a press release.

The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m.: Sudharshana Polytechnic College, Kalipatti, Tiruchi; Chettinad Cements, Keezhapazhur, Ariyalur; Varatharajan Polytechnic College, Varisaipatti, Keezha Mathur, Perambalur; Laurel Higher Secondary School, Kurumbakkadu, Aranthangi, Pudukottai; Little Flower Matric Higher Secondary School, Karur; Star Lion College of Engineering and Technology, Manankorai, Thanjavur; Nagapattinam Municipality, Kadambadi, Nagapattinam; Hotel Selvies, Tiruvarur; St.Mary’s Matric School, Kuthalam, Mayiladuthurai; KAWMAN Pharma, B-2, SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Kudikadu, Cuddalore; Chanakya Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Gingee, Villupuram; Bharathi Matric Higher Secondary School, Ammapettai Road, Kallakurichi district.

