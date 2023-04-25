ADVERTISEMENT

PF Near You to be held on April 27

April 25, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme would be held on April 27 in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Stakeholders including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said S.Murugavel, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I in a press release. The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day:

Lakshmi Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kovilpatti Road, Manapparai, Tiruchi district; Pavendar Bharathidasan College of Engineering and Technology, Mathur, Pudukottai; Fatima Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Jayankondam, Ariyalur; Swami Vivekananda Matriculation School, Perambalur; Crescent Matriculation Schoo1, Pallapatti, Karur; Bharath College of Science and Management, Thanjavur; St. Antony’s Matric Higher Secondary School, Thiruthuraipoondi, Tiruvarur district; Amirtha Vidyalayam, Nagapattinam; Block Development Office, Kuttalam, Mayiladuthurai district; Veerasamy Nainar Thirumana Mandapam, Gingee, Villupuram; St. Paul Higher Secondary School, Panruti, Cuddalore District; Jayam Matric Higher Secondary School, Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi district.

