ADVERTISEMENT

PF Near You on November 27

Published - November 26, 2024 05:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on Wednesday, November 27, in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stakeholders, including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said Ashish Kumar Tripathi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Tiruchi, in a press release. Pensioners can submit their digital life certificates at the venues.

The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day:

Nest Matriculation Higher Secondary School, A.K.Nagar West Extension, Lalgudi, Tiruchi; India Cements Limited, Dalavoi Nagar, Ariyalur; Mahatma Public School, Ariyalur Main Road, Perambalur; M.H.Matric School, Kottaipattinam, Pudukottai; No.72 A, Poo Market Road, Rathinam Salai, Karur; Hotel Valli, MKM Road, Thanjavur; Sea Gate Hotel, Vaillankanni, Nagapattinam; Staff Training College, 49, Kamalalayam North Bank Road, Tiruvarur; Raj matriculation Higher Secondary School, Mayiladuthurai; John Dewey Matric Higher Secondary School, Panruti, Cuddalore; Gandhi Memorial School, Thiruvennainallur, Villupuram; A.K.T.Memorial Engineering College, Neelamangalam, Kallakurichi district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US