PF Near You on November 27

Published - November 26, 2024 05:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on Wednesday, November 27, in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Stakeholders, including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said Ashish Kumar Tripathi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Tiruchi, in a press release. Pensioners can submit their digital life certificates at the venues.

The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day:

Nest Matriculation Higher Secondary School, A.K.Nagar West Extension, Lalgudi, Tiruchi; India Cements Limited, Dalavoi Nagar, Ariyalur; Mahatma Public School, Ariyalur Main Road, Perambalur; M.H.Matric School, Kottaipattinam, Pudukottai; No.72 A, Poo Market Road, Rathinam Salai, Karur; Hotel Valli, MKM Road, Thanjavur; Sea Gate Hotel, Vaillankanni, Nagapattinam; Staff Training College, 49, Kamalalayam North Bank Road, Tiruvarur; Raj matriculation Higher Secondary School, Mayiladuthurai; John Dewey Matric Higher Secondary School, Panruti, Cuddalore; Gandhi Memorial School, Thiruvennainallur, Villupuram; A.K.T.Memorial Engineering College, Neelamangalam, Kallakurichi district.

