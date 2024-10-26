ADVERTISEMENT

PF Near You on Monday

Published - October 26, 2024 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on Monday, October 28, in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stakeholders, including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said Ashish Kumar Tripathi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Tiruchi, in a press release.

The programme will be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day:

Boiler Plant Boys Higher Secondary School, Tiruchi; Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited, Thamaraikulam, Ariyalur; Almighty Vidhyalaya Public School, Siruvachur, Perambalur; Sudharshan Engineering College, Sathiyamangalam, Pudukottai; Chettinad Cement Corporation, Puliyur, Karur; Pattukottai Polytechnic, Thanjavur; Prime College of Education, Kilvelur, Nagapattinam; Kasturiba Gandhi Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Tiruvarur; Rotary Club Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Mayiladuthurai; CK College of Education Cuddalore; Raja Desingh Vidhyalaya Matric Higher Secondary School, Sathiyamangalam, Gingee, Villupuram; RR Cambridge Higher Secondary School, Kallakurichi district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US