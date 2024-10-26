PF Near You on Monday

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on Monday, October 28, in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stakeholders, including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said Ashish Kumar Tripathi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Tiruchi, in a press release.

The programme will be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day:

Boiler Plant Boys Higher Secondary School, Tiruchi; Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited, Thamaraikulam, Ariyalur; Almighty Vidhyalaya Public School, Siruvachur, Perambalur; Sudharshan Engineering College, Sathiyamangalam, Pudukottai; Chettinad Cement Corporation, Puliyur, Karur; Pattukottai Polytechnic, Thanjavur; Prime College of Education, Kilvelur, Nagapattinam; Kasturiba Gandhi Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Tiruvarur; Rotary Club Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Mayiladuthurai; CK College of Education Cuddalore; Raja Desingh Vidhyalaya Matric Higher Secondary School, Sathiyamangalam, Gingee, Villupuram; RR Cambridge Higher Secondary School, Kallakurichi district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.