ADVERTISEMENT

PF Near You on March 27

March 26, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on March 27 in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Stakeholders, including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said Ramesh Kumar Gollapudi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Tiruchi, in a press release.

The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Indira Ganesan College of Engineering, Tiruchi; ESIC Branch Office, Pudukottai; Chettinad Cements, Keezha Palur, Ariyalur; Aadhirai Mart, Perambalur; TNPL Training Centre, Kagitthapuram, Karur; Vidhya Matric Higher Secondary School, Budalur, Thanjavur; Neelam Matric Higher Secondary, Needamangalam, Tiruvarur; Municipal Office, Vedaranyam, Nagapattinam; Vivekananda Matric Higher Secondary School, Sirkali, Mayiladuthurai; Maghalakshmi Plazaa, V.Marudur, Villupuram; RTO Office, Cuddalore; and A.K.T. Memorial College of Engineering and Technology, Neelamangalam, Kallakurichi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US