PF Near You on March 27

March 26, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on March 27 in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Stakeholders, including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said Ramesh Kumar Gollapudi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Tiruchi, in a press release.

The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day:

Indira Ganesan College of Engineering, Tiruchi; ESIC Branch Office, Pudukottai; Chettinad Cements, Keezha Palur, Ariyalur; Aadhirai Mart, Perambalur; TNPL Training Centre, Kagitthapuram, Karur; Vidhya Matric Higher Secondary School, Budalur, Thanjavur; Neelam Matric Higher Secondary, Needamangalam, Tiruvarur; Municipal Office, Vedaranyam, Nagapattinam; Vivekananda Matric Higher Secondary School, Sirkali, Mayiladuthurai; Maghalakshmi Plazaa, V.Marudur, Villupuram; RTO Office, Cuddalore; and A.K.T. Memorial College of Engineering and Technology, Neelamangalam, Kallakurichi.

