GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PF Near You on March 27

March 26, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on March 27 in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Stakeholders, including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said Ramesh Kumar Gollapudi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Tiruchi, in a press release.

The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day:

Indira Ganesan College of Engineering, Tiruchi; ESIC Branch Office, Pudukottai; Chettinad Cements, Keezha Palur, Ariyalur; Aadhirai Mart, Perambalur; TNPL Training Centre, Kagitthapuram, Karur; Vidhya Matric Higher Secondary School, Budalur, Thanjavur; Neelam Matric Higher Secondary, Needamangalam, Tiruvarur; Municipal Office, Vedaranyam, Nagapattinam; Vivekananda Matric Higher Secondary School, Sirkali, Mayiladuthurai; Maghalakshmi Plazaa, V.Marudur, Villupuram; RTO Office, Cuddalore; and A.K.T. Memorial College of Engineering and Technology, Neelamangalam, Kallakurichi.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.