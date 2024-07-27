‘PF Near You’ on July 29

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on July 29 in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Stakeholders, including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said Ashish Kumar Tripathi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Tiruchi, in a press release.

The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day:

Kalaivani Nursery and Primary School, Singarkovil Street, Srirangam, Tiruchi; Ramco Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Thamaraikulam, Ariyalur; Perambalur Sugar Mills, Eraiyur, Perambalur; Vivega Matric Higher Secondary School, Viralmalai, Pudukottai; ESI Corporation, Karur; London Krishnamoorthi Matric Higher Secondary School, Orathanadu taluk, Thanjavur; Point Calimere International School, Melakkadu, Nagapattinam; Office of Additional Chief Educational Officer, Collectorate, Tiruvarur; Mayiladuthurai Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Stores Ltd, Mayiladuthurai; Anandhalahari Hall, West Car Street, Chidambaram, Cuddalore; BWDA Society, East Pondy Road, Villupuram; Sri Vivekananda Higher Secondary School, Vadakkanandal, Kallakurichi.

