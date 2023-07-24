PF Near You on July 27

July 24, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme would be held on July 27 in all the districts coming under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

All stakeholders, including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said S.Murugavel, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I in a press release. The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day:

Bishop Heber College, Tiruchi; Real Foundation, 313-D Viralimalai Road, Chokkanathanpatty, Pudukottai district; Swamy Matric Higher Secondary School, Keezhapalur, Ariyalur; Aswins, Perambalur; Sri Kalaimagal Matric Higher Secondary School, Kulithalai, Karur; Amalraj Matric Higher Secondary School, Tiruvaiyaru, Thanjavur; A.R.J.College of Engineering and Technology, Edayarnatham, Mannargudi, Tiruvarur; Salt March Memorial Building, Vedaranyam,Nagapattinam; BDO Office, Kollidam, Mayiladuthurai; Saraswathi Pankajam Hotel, Tindivanam, Villupuram; Office of Assistant Commissioner of Labour, Sudhakaran Nagar, Cuddalore, and Sri Saradha Vidhyalaya Secondary School, East Kandhasamypuram, Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi district.