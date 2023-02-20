PF Near You on February 27

February 20, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme would be held on February 27 in all the districts coming under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

All stakeholders including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said S.Murugavel, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I in a press release. The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day:

National College Higher Secondary School, near Chathiram Bus Stand, Tiruchi; Taluk Office Aranthangi, Pudukottai; Montfort Matric Higher Secondary School, Ariyalur; Thanthai Roever CBSE School, Perambalur; M L Exports , Ramakrishnapuram, Karur; Pillai and Sons Motor Company, No.31, Rajappa Nagar, Medical College Road, Thanjavur; Chamber of Commerce, Wedding Hall, Vijayapuram, Tiruvarur; EGS Pillay Engineering College, Nagapattinam; District Industries Centre, Cutcherry Road, Mayiladuthurai; Office of the General Manager, District Industries Centre, Collectorate Master Plan Complex, Villupuram; NLC Limited, Neyveli, Cuddalore, and Sri Saradha Vidhyalaya Secondary School, East Kandhasamypuram, Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi district.