‘PF Near You’ on April 29

April 27, 2024

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on April 29 in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Stakeholders, including employees, employers, and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said Ashish Kumar Tripathi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Tiruchi, in a press release.

The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m.:

MIET Engineering College, Gundur, Tiruchi; Global TVS Bus Body Buildings Ltd., Vadugapatti, Viralimalai, Pudukottai district; Municipal Office, Ariyalur; Thanthai Roever College of Nursing, Perambalur; Karur Textile Park Administrative Office, Thalapatti, Karur; Adaikalamatha College of Arts and Science, Vallam, Thanjavur; Sairam Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Thiruthuraipoondi, Tiruvarur district; Amrita Vidyalayam, Nagapattinam; Holy Cross Matriculation School, Thiruvengadu, Mayiladuthurai district; Sri Sarada Vidyalaya Matric Higher Secondary School, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Villupuram; Mangalam Matric Higher Secondary School, Bhuvanagiri, Cuddalore district; and Dr. R.K. Shanmugam College of Arts and Science, Salem Main Road, Kallakurichi.

