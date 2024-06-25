PF Near You on April 27

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on April 27 (Thursday) in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Stakeholders, including employees, employers and pensioners, with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said Ashish Kumar Tripathi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Tiruchi, in a press release.

The programme will be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day:

MIT College of Arts and Science, Musiri, Tiruchi; Panchayat Union Office, Thirumanur, Ariyalur; Srinivasan College of Arts and Science, Perambalur; Chenduran College of Engineering and Technology, Pudukottai; Velammal Vidyalaya, Karur; AVVM Sri Pushpam College, Poondi, Thanjavur; Arifa Polytechnic College, Thiruthuraipoondi; St.Joseph’s Matriculation School, Moolangudi, Tiruvarur; Kalaimahal Matric School, Sembanarkoil, Mayiladuthurai; District Labour Officer, Semnandalam, Cuddalore; Sri Mahalakshmi Motor, Melaveethi, Villupuram; Kallakurichi Cooperative Sugar Mill-Unit 2, Kachirapalayam, Kallakurichi district.