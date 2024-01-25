GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PF near you meets on January 29

January 25, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on January 29 in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Stakeholders, including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said S. Murugavel, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, in a press release. The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day.

Vijay Dairy and Farm Products Ltd, Tiruchi district; ESI Corporation, Marthandapuram First Street, Pudukottai; Block Development Office, Thirumanur, Ariyalur; Panimlar Matric School, Perambalur; Little Flower Matriculation School, Thanthonimalai, Karur; Periyar Centenary Polytechnic College, Vallam, Thanjavur; Vallalar Gurukulam Matric Higher Secondary School, Nannilam, Tiruvarur; PRIME College of Architecture and Planning, Kilvelur, Nagapattinam; Rotary Club Matric Higher Secondary School, Mayiladuthurai; BWDA Arts and Science College, Kolliyankulam, Tindivanam, Villupuram district; St. Anthony’s MHSS, Kuppam, Cuddalore district; and Oxaliss International School, Thatchur, Kallakurichi district.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / labour / employee benefits

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.