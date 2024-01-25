PF near you meets on January 29

January 25, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on January 29 in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Stakeholders, including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said S. Murugavel, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, in a press release. The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day.

Vijay Dairy and Farm Products Ltd, Tiruchi district; ESI Corporation, Marthandapuram First Street, Pudukottai; Block Development Office, Thirumanur, Ariyalur; Panimlar Matric School, Perambalur; Little Flower Matriculation School, Thanthonimalai, Karur; Periyar Centenary Polytechnic College, Vallam, Thanjavur; Vallalar Gurukulam Matric Higher Secondary School, Nannilam, Tiruvarur; PRIME College of Architecture and Planning, Kilvelur, Nagapattinam; Rotary Club Matric Higher Secondary School, Mayiladuthurai; BWDA Arts and Science College, Kolliyankulam, Tindivanam, Villupuram district; St. Anthony’s MHSS, Kuppam, Cuddalore district; and Oxaliss International School, Thatchur, Kallakurichi district.