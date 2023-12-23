GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PF Near Me on December 27

December 23, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme would be held on December 27 in all the districts coming under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Stakeholders, including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension, can attend the programme, said S.Murugavel, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I in a press release. The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day:

Dhanalakshi Srinivasan University, Samayapuram, Tiruchi; ESI Corporation Branch Office, Pudukottai; Block Development Office, T.Palur, Ariyalur district; Sri Saradha College for Women, Perambalur; Star Matriculation School, Andarkovil, Karur; Morning Star Matriculation School, North Main Street, Thanjavur; Sri Shanmuka Matric Higher Secondary School, Mannargudi, Tiruvarur; J.Heya Matriculation School, Kuthalam, Mayiladuthurai; Siga College of Management and Computer Science, Villupuram; Municipal Office, Cuddalore, and J.S.Global Academy, Ulundurpettai, Kallakurichi district.

