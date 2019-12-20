PEW personnel attacked

THANJAVUR
Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) personnel were attacked by two suspects who were involved in sale of arrack near Orathanadu on Thursday.
According to police, personnel of the PEW Pattukottai had gone to Puduviduthi to arrest two persons who were allegedly involved in sale of arrack in the hamlet near Pattukottai. Head constable Senthilkumar and an armed reserve police Alwin went to Puduviduthi and spotted the Arulpandian and Illangovan of Puduviduthi in the market area. When the policemen attempted to arrest them, the duo attacked Senthilkumar and Alwin and escaped from the spot.
While the injured policemen were admitted at the Government Hospital, Pattukottai, a video clipping of the incident went viral on a social messaging platform. The Thiruvonam police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the duo.
