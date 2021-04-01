Pettavaithalai cash seizure case: police arrest six

Tiruchi

01 April 2021 21:46 IST

The case relating to seizure of ‘unclaimed cash’ amounting to ₹99.73 lakh at Pettavaithalai in the district recently took a new turn with the police arresting six persons on dacoity charge on Thursday.

The Pettavaithalai Police which initially booked a case under section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to take up investigation has now altered the case under IPC sections including dacoity following the arrest of the gang of six persons.

It has also come to light, during investigation, that the cash was being transported in the car by a few persons belonging to the AIADMK allegedly for distribution to voters.

The gang which apparently came to know of this, followed the vehicle in two cars and intercepted it at Pettavaithalai.

The sources said the gang allegedly snatched a couple of bags containing cash, which was resisted by those who were reportedly transporting it. The gang fled with the cash in two bags “each containing an equal amount of money” that was seized near the Pettavaithalai check post last week. The accused escaped before the Flying Squad arrived at the spot.

The Flying Squad, acting on information from the police, rushed to the spot and found cash inside a bag near the check post. The four persons who had come in the car were standing close to the spot from where the "unclaimed" money was seized. The four persons had feigned ignorance about the cash during inquiry by the officials. The seizure of the unclaimed cash was intimated to the Income Tax Department officials and the amount was handed over to the Srirangam sub treasury office thereafter.

Based on a report from the Income Tax Department asking the police to conduct further investigation to ascertain the ownership of the seized money that was seized, the Pettavaithalai Police booked a case under section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and launched an investigation.

The case took a turn based on investigation carried out by the special team, the sources said adding that the money looted by the gang was yet to be recovered.

Police are on the look out for the prime suspect in the case. The Pettavaithalai has now altered the case under IPC sections including 171 (e) (bribery), 120 (b) (conspiracy), 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) besides under 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.