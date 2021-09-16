TiruchirapalliPERAMBALUR 16 September 2021 21:37 IST
Petrol bomb lobbed on house in Perambalur
The Perambalur police are on the lookout for Selva alias Neelakandan and Sathyamurthy who allegedly lobbed a petrol bomb in front of the house of a woman, a school teacher, in Perambalur Town in the late hours of Wednesday.
Police sources said that the woman was in love with Neelakandan a few years ago. However, she apparently refused to continue the relationship after coming to know that Neelakandan had committed offences.
Neelakandan and his associate Sathyamurthy went to her house, armed with a machete, and damaged the windshield of the car parked at the entrance and threatened the woman. They also lobbed a petrol bomb and escaped. None was injured.
