Petrol bomb hurled at AIADMK functionary’s house in Tiruvarur

The Muthupettai police are investigating a complaint of a petrol bomb attack on the house of an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam office-bearer at Sembadavankadu near Muthupettai on Saturday.

According to the police, the Muthupettai police received information that a petrol bomb had been hurled by some miscreants at the house of Chandrabose, deputy secretary, AIADMK Youth Wing (Muthupettai town) at 4. 30 a.m.

Immediately, a team of policemen rushed to the scene of crime where they found a motorcycle damaged by fire.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged by Mr. Chandrabose with the Muthupettai police, who began the investigation by securing the CCTV camera footage from a petrol bunk located close to his house.


