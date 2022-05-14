Petrol bomb hurled at AIADMK functionary’s house in Tiruvarur
Incident happened at 4.30 a.m. on Saturday
The Muthupettai police are investigating a complaint of a petrol bomb attack on the house of an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam office-bearer at Sembadavankadu near Muthupettai on Saturday.
According to the police, the Muthupettai police received information that a petrol bomb had been hurled by some miscreants at the house of Chandrabose, deputy secretary, AIADMK Youth Wing (Muthupettai town) at 4. 30 a.m.
Immediately, a team of policemen rushed to the scene of crime where they found a motorcycle damaged by fire.
Subsequently, a complaint was lodged by Mr. Chandrabose with the Muthupettai police, who began the investigation by securing the CCTV camera footage from a petrol bunk located close to his house.
